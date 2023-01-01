Home Procurement SSPA IBM Global Procurement supplier security and privacy requirements

Understand IBM’s data privacy and security requirements to facilitate supplier compliance

Get familiar with the IBM Supplier Security and Privacy Agreement (SSPA)

The IBM Supplier Security and Privacy Agreement (SSPA) establishes the agreement between IBM® and its suppliers on data and technology security, data privacy and related matters. The SSPA consists of a Signature Page, a Processing Details Exhibit, Core Provisions and Specific Term Exhibits. Please work with your IBM Procurement professional to obtain and execute the Signature Page and Processing Details Exhibit.
Previous Versions (prior to October 2022)
Core Provisions and Specific Term Exhibits

Explore the Core Provisions of the Supplier Security and Privacy Agreement (SSPA). These Core Provisions and the Specific Term Exhibits form part of the SSPA. 

Current Version: November 2022
Bulgarian (posted April 2023) Chinese (Simplified) (posted April 2023) Chinese (Traditional) (posted April 2023) Croatian (posted April 2023) Czech (posted April 2023) Dutch (Netherlands) (posted April 2023) English (posted March 2023) French (Canada) (posted April 2023) French (France) (posted April 2023) German (posted June 2023) Hebrew (Israel) (posted April 2023) Hungarian (posted April 2023) Indonesian (posted February 2023) Italian (posted April 2023) Japanese (posted December 2023) Korean (posted April 2023) Polish (posted June 2023) Portuguese (Brazil) (posted April 2023) Slovakian (posted April 2023) Slovenian (posted April 2023) Spanish (Colombia) (posted April 2023) Spanish (Spain) (posted April 2023) Turkish (posted April 2023) Ukrainian (posted April 2023)
Supplier Security and Privacy Agreement (SSPA) attachments

Explore country-specific standard contractual clauses (SCCs), country required terms (CRTs) and list of prohibited countries referenced in and as part of the IBM Supplier Security and Privacy Agreement (SSPA).

Current Version: March 2023
Bulgarian (posted April 2023) Chinese (Simplified) (posted June 2023) Chinese (Traditional) (posted April 2023) Croatian (posted April 2023) Czech (posted April 2023) Dutch (Netherlands) (posted April 2023) English (posted March 2023) French (Canada) (posted April 2023) French (France) (posted April 2023) German (posted April 2023) Hebrew (Israel) (posted April 2023) Hungarian (posted April 2023) Indonesian (posted June 2023) Italian (posted April 2023) Japanese (posted December 2023) Korean (posted April 2023) Polish (posted June 2023) Portuguese (Brazil) (posted April 2023) Slovakian (posted April 2023) Slovenian (posted April 2023) Spanish (Colombia) (posted April 2023) Spanish (Spain) (posted April 2023) Turkish (posted June 2023) Ukrainian (posted April 2023)
Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) and related documents

Explore how IBM is taking adequate steps to protect data in accordance with regulations such as EU Standard Contractual Clauses, UK International Data Transfer Addendum and Transfer Impact Assessment. 
EU Standard Contractual Clauses UK International Data Transfer Addendum Transfer Impact Assessment
Need help?

Procurement@IBM allows suppliers to submit requests to the IBM Procurement One Place (POP) support team. The POP team handles the following activities:

  • Support with applications-related issues
  • Support with invoicing-related issues
  • Supplier privacy and security notifications, covering cybersecurity breaches per contractual obligations with IBM

If this is your first time using the portal, you will need to register to be able to access Procurement@IBM. To do so, follow the instructions below.

 Need to register? View the Procurement@IBM registration instructions before submitting a form Already registered? Access Procurement@IBM using your login credentials