Home Compute and servers Power Modernization with IBM Power and Red Hat
Modernize in place and at your own pace
Power TCO calculator View the demo (3:39)
Engineer working in IBM Power data center
Accelerate your path to modernization with IBM Power and Red Hat

Modernization to many organizations means deep, even disruptive, change. In addition, it’s been widely thought that the underlying technology beneath it all also must change to adapt. However, that’s not necessarily the case. With IBM® Power® and Red Hat®, you don’t need to change your existing hardware to take advantage of next-generation capabilities.
On-Demand Webcast

Learn how T-Mobile is using IBM Power, Red Hat, Enterprise Linux and Ansible-Core to drive innovation via Infrastructure as Code.

 On-Demand Webcast

Accelerate your path to Automation with IBM Power.

 IT Economics TCO Report

Cost savings from running Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Power servers
Benefits Modernize applications to maximize value from data

Integrate cloud-native microservices and analyze data faster to accelerate time to market.

 Automate operations to improve productivity

Automate, modernize and manage manual infrastructure tasks so teams can focus on higher-value projects.

 Secure infrastructure to defend against attacks

Safeguard data with workload isolation and platform integrity from processor to the core.

 
Use cases Open digital banking

Expand coverage of banking (or other financial services) to unbanked population, while minimizing cost of new customer acquisition.

 Customer relationship management

Deploy a centralized and efficient communications platform for customer relationship management (CRM).

 Application modernization

Move a monolithic Web UI application into a non-monolithic application for ease of management, better scaling and the flexibility to cater to dynamic customer demands.
Case studies Printus upgrades to IBM Power10

With support for its Power8 processor-based environment coming to an end, collaborating closely with IBM and SVA to conduct a quick and seamless migration to Power10, Printus avoided maintenance extension costs and is supporting its future SAP S/4HANA migration.

 Service Express

Service Express significantly accelerated the time it takes to onboard a new client into a dedicated cloud platform with IBM Power servers, IBM Storage and Red Hat solutions.

 Blanc und Fischer IT Services GmbH

To unlock innovation and synergy, Blanc und Fischer Services IT GmbH, part of BLANC & FISCHER Family Holding, worked with IBM and Red Hat to standardize its SAP applications to IBM® Power®, IBM Storage, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux. From kitchen water systems to factory-floor IoT solutions, the company is building a sustainable future.
Resources Field guide to application modernization on IBM Power

Review best practices for building modern applications in an incremental, safe and economically sound manner.

 Red Hat OpenShift for IBM Power

Red Hat OpenShift and IBM Cloud® Paks on IBM Power bring the consistency developers need to build and deploy cloud-native applications and app modernization.

 Modernize in place with IBM Power and Red Hat

Manage data more efficiently, make faster decisions and get better insights.

 Implementing, Tuning, and Optimizing Workloads with Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Power

This IBM Redbooks® is designed to show you how to implement a hybrid cloud solution that uses the industry leading hybrid cloud platform (Red Hat OpenShift) on IBM Power based servers.

 Security Implementation with Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Power Systems

This IBM® Redpaper provides a comprehensive overview of the security best practices for deploying Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Power.

 IBM Power for independent software vendors (ISVs)

Education, events, announcements, and other resources to help IBM Power ISVs grow their business.
Take the next step

Learn how your business can benefit from frictionless hybrid cloud. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Power expert.
More ways to explore Community IBM Power Redbooks® IBM Global Financing