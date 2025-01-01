To Our Clients:
For decades, clients around the world have trusted IBM with their data. We believe we have earned that trust.
In view of the wide range of proposed government regulations around the world related to the handling and treatment of data, clients have asked us questions about their data – how best to secure it, where to locate it, and how we would respond should governments request access.
This is also a matter of interest to our employees, our partners, and our shareholders. Given the global discussion about data security and privacy, we wanted to communicate our view on these issues.
At the outset, we think it is important for IBM to clearly state some simple facts:
IBM is fundamentally an enterprise company, meaning our customers are typically other companies and organizations rather than individual consumers. We serve some of the world’s most successful global corporations, helping them achieve their business goals.
Our business model sets us apart from many of the companies that have been associated with the surveillance programs that have been disclosed. Unlike those companies, IBM’s primary business does not involve providing telephone or Internet-based communication services to the general public. Rather, because the vast majority of our customers are other companies and organizations, we deal mainly with business data. Our client relationships are governed by contract, with clear roles and responsibilities assigned and clearly understood by all parties. To the extent our clients provide us access within their infrastructure to the type of individual communications that reportedly have been the target of the disclosed intelligence programs, such information belongs to our clients.
For these reasons, it has long been our (and our clients’) expectation that if a government did have an interest in our clients’ data, the government would approach that client, not IBM.
Our Commitment to Clients and Recommendations to Governments
We understand that clients are concerned about the security and privacy of their data. Therefore, we want to offer the following assurances:
Governments must act to restore trust. IBM believes governments should take the following actions:
Conclusion
Technology often challenges us as a society. This is one instance in which both business and government must respond. Data is the next great natural resource, with the potential to improve lives and transform institutions for the better. However, establishing and maintaining the public’s trust in new technologies is essential.
IBM is committed to being a responsible participant in this discussion and a strong advocate for our clients.
