Contributions and expenditures

IBM may make expenditures to support or advocate particular viewpoints on public policy issues, including expenditures for intermediaries that advocate on IBM’s behalf. In addition, IBM may occasionally seek the participation of IBM employees, on a voluntary basis, in conveying the IBM position to public officials when the issue may have a significant impact on IBM or its employees and participation is in IBM’s best interest. Public policy advocacy involving expenditures or the participation of IBM employees requires the prior approval of IBM Government and Regulatory Affairs and appropriate legal counsel.

IBM engages in lobbying on issues of importance to its business, clients, shareholders and employees. IBM’s recent lobbying activities have focused on various issues in the areas of: technology policy, including research and development, cybersecurity, privacy regulation, health-related information technology and technology procurement; budget and appropriation matters; intellectual property, including patents, copyright and trademarks; various defense matters; education, workforce training, and related legislative and regulatory matters; financial services regulation; labor, workplace and benefits policy; domestic and international tax issues, including tax treaties; and various international trade issues, including multilateral and bilateral trade agreements.

IBM conducts its lobbying activities in accordance with applicable law and the requirements in Section 6 of IBM’s Business Conduct Guidelines. All IBM lobbying activities require the prior approval of IBM Government and Regulatory Affairs. IBM files periodic reports with the Secretary of the US Senate and the Clerk of the US House of Representatives detailing its US federal lobbying activities and expenditures. You can access these report here (link resides outside ibm.com)3. As reflected in these reports, IBM’s total lobbying expenditures for the last six calendar years are as follows:

2023: USD 5,350,000;

2022: USD 5,590,000;

2021: USD 4,830,000;

2020: USD 4,330,000;

2019: USD 5,660,000; and

2018: USD 5,280,000.

IBM also files lobbying reports with US state and municipal governments, where required, and with the European Union Transparency Register (link resides outside ibm.com)4. In its most recent filing, IBM’s total spending on lobbying with the EU institutions was between EUR 1.75–2 million.

Periodically, IBM Government and Regulatory Affairs reports to the IBM Board of Directors about the company’s policies and practices in connection with governmental relations, public policy and related expenditures.