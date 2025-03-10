IBM statement following White House cybersecurity summit

IBM today issued the following statement from Enterprise Security Executive Jamie Thomas after her participation in a White House summit on cybersecurity that focused in part on the integrity and security of open source software:

“As one of the world’s largest contributors to open source software projects, IBM commends the Biden Administration for convening today’s important discussion and for recognizing the value of open source software in fueling economic growth.

“All types of software face threats from cybercriminals and malicious actors, and in many ways open source software, with its inherent transparency, can be more secure than proprietary software. Today’s meeting made clear that government and industry can work together to improve security practices for open source. We can start by encouraging widespread adoption of open and sensible security standards, identifying critical open source assets that should meet the most rigorous security requirements, and promoting a collaborative national effort to expand skills training and education in open source security and reward developers who make important strides in the field.

“IBM looks forward to continuing our work with the administration and the developer community on protecting our software supply chain while promoting open source innovation.”

-Jamie Thomas, Enterprise Security Executive, IBM