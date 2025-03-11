To earn that trust, industry needs to up its game, regulators need to weed out problems, and both should work together to raise the bar for a trustworthy digital future. In strengthening technology sovereignty, the EU should focus on building trust – choosing partners that have displayed their trustworthiness, data stewardship, and security in Europe for decades, regardless of the geographic location of their headquarters.

Earning trust means handling data responsibly. It means developing open source solutions. It means explaining AI clearly and making it accountable. It means upskilling society in order to future-proof jobs. And it means using precision regulation to target negative practices and fix tangible problems while avoiding unintended economic consequences.

A new European Commission and European Parliament is an opportunity for industry and the EU’s decision makers to work together in three areas: