Viewpoint: Trust, Privacy and Data in today’s EU

Over more than a century, the context in which IBM works has evolved considerably. As leaders consider the future of the United Kingdom’s relationship with the EU, we are both ready and well equipped to help clients and governments navigate yet another transition.

IBM’s continuity of service will not be impacted for the foreseeable future. We continue to operate our business as usual, and have more than a dozen data centers across the EU that are state of the art in terms of security and privacy. These facilities are designed to offer clients ﬂexibility, transparency and control for their cloud and cognitive solutions. We continue to invest and expand our data center capacity across Europe, with our most recent opening in Milan. This capacity – together with our ability to tailor our support for each client’s unique needs – means that our clients have the flexibility to choose how and where their data is stored and handled.

Political change will not have any effect on IBM’s longstanding and steadfast commitment to security and privacy. As our long history of privacy leadership shows, we understand that security and privacy are essential for trust in the digital economy. That’s why we created the world’s first privacy code of conduct, and why we appointed one of the world’s first chief privacy officers.

Right now we are working with the European Commission to finalize a Code of Conduct for Data Protection in Cloud Computing. The Code of Conduct will commit industry signatories to security and privacy measures beyond current legal compliance. It will help enterprises determine whether cloud services are appropriate for their planned usage. We look forward to the code further strengthening the bonds of trust in cloud computing between those who provide cloud enterprise services and those who stand to benefit most from them.

Clients around the world have trusted IBM with their data and we constantly work to maintain that trust. The EU is no exception. IBM was recently chosen by the European Commission’s Directorate General for Informatics to provide Cloud Computing Services for the EU’s Central institutions (European Commission, Parliament, Council) and for the 57 European Agencies across every EU Member State. The high standard of data protection, security and privacy offering by IBM and partners was a winning factor.

As we go into a period of some uncertainty in the EU, we will support and reassure our clients. We will also contribute to getting the best possible outcome, urging the UK and the EU to reach an agreement that keeps markets open, that keeps data, goods and services flowing freely and that permits businesses to leverage the talents of skilled people from many countries. And we will work closely with governments to support the UK and the EU in remaining successful open, competitive and innovative economies.

By Liam Benham,

Vice President, Government and Regulatory Affairs

IBM Corporation