Viewpoint: Government Emphasis on Skills can Boost U.S. Security

In their recent Wall Street Journal opinion piece (“Encryption Without Tears” – April 27, 2016), Senators Richard Burr (R-NC) and Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), lay out their case for legislation to address the national debate over law enforcement access to encrypted information.

IBM does not support the Senators’ proposed bill because it would render useless cryptographic security that protects not only people’s personal information, but also data flows that power the worldwide digital economy.

The Senators acknowledge that American technology companies have “done some amazing things that are the envy of the world.” Unfortunately, government policies have not always kept pace. When it comes to cybersecurity and defending our country’s sensitive systems, one way government can have a positive impact is by fostering an environment where that proven U.S. capacity for innovation can tackle daunting security challenges.

The natural place to start is skills. Right now, American businesses are grappling with an alarming shortage of skilled security professionals. Frost & Sullivan predicts there could be as many as 1.5 million open and unfilled security positions by 2020. Given the staggering number of cyber attacks targeting U.S. networks each year, and the reality that the average cost of a single data breach has risen to USD 3.8 million, that talent gap is one America simply cannot afford.

Our leaders should not do anything to weaken commercial encryption technology. But they can help U.S. businesses confront security threats head on by enacting policy that better aligns classroom education with in-demand high-tech skill sets. Passing the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act would be an important step in this direction.

By Christopher A. Padilla, Vice President, IBM Government and Regulatory Affairs