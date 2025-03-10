Vice President at IBM Research Appointed to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Industrial Advisory Committee

1 min read
Today, Vice President of IBM Research, Dr. Mukesh V. Khare, was appointed to the Department of Commerce’s Industrial Advisory Committee. The committee will advise the secretary of commerce through NIST on the science and technology needs of the nation’s domestic semiconductor industry and recommend how the United States can maintain leadership in microelectronics manufacturing.
Mukesh Khare released the following statement in response to his appointment:
“I am honored to join the Industrial Advisory Committee at the Department of Commerce, which will strengthen our domestic microelectronics industry. As we continue developing and innovating next-generation semiconductors, we must find opportunities for new public-private partnerships that advance microelectronics research, development, and domestic manufacturing. I look forward to working with the Committee to build collaborative partnerships that advance the frontier of microelectronics and ensure that we continue to build a secure and steady supply of chips here in the United States.”
– Dr. Mukesh V. Khare Vice President of IBM Research