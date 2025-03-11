IBM Statement on U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement

Washington, D.C. – IBM (NYSE:IBM) today released the following statement:

“The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) includes groundbreaking, state-of-the-art provisions to promote and expand digital trade. Data is the lifeblood of 21st Century commerce, and this agreement will ensure that data flows freely across North America. USMCA will prevent the establishment of new trade barriers in cyberspace, and will protect intellectual property that is vital to an innovative data economy. This deal provides a strong template on digital trade for future agreements, and we congratulate negotiators from the United States, Mexico, and Canada for their achievement.”

– Christopher A. Padilla, Vice President, IBM Government and Regulatory Affairs