Using Data Responsibly to Tackle a Global Emergency

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the questions around how to best promote public health while protecting privacy will need to be continuously re-assessed, just as the science of the disease spread and its control is increasing and evolving.

IBM believes strongly in the value of opt-in measures to protect privacy and ensure trust. We believe governments and enterprises should strive to prioritize the voluntary nature of any collection and use of personal data in public health efforts. Where mandatory contact tracing systems are proposed, any IBM involvement in those projects would be carefully evaluated by the AI Ethics Board, on a case-by-case basis, to ensure consistency with our overarching principles and values. For example, requiring the use of a contact tracing app in the workplace before permitting employees to return could help provide returning employees with a healthy and safe workplace while preserving privacy, provided it’s designed and deployed with the right guardrails in place. Adaptability is key to working our way through this unprecedented emergency, and the flexibility afforded by the Board’s governance mechanism will allow IBM to continue responding in a timely and effective manner to changes on the ground.

Looking ahead to other possible technology applications that may be required to beat back this virus, preserving society’s trust in technology is critical. The world can count on IBM, guided by our AI Ethics Board, to continue bringing the best of our technology and expertise into the fight. And we will do so while adhering firmly to our long-standing principles and belief in the importance of good tech that have earned us the trust of society and our clients for more than a century.

Christina Montgomery, Chief Privacy Officer, IBM Corporation