IBM and 40+ business and academic leaders urge Congress to act on semiconductor crisis

January 13, 2022

New York State Congressional Delegation

United States Senate

United States House of Representatives

Washington, D.C. 20515

Dear Members of the New York Congressional Delegation:

The ongoing global semiconductor shortage is disrupting our supply chains, impacting consumers and businesses, and threatening our national security. This shortage exposes the lack of sustained domestic investment in the semiconductor industry and highlights the need for the United States to reinvest to guarantee a steady and secure supply of chips for long into the future.

We are a group of academics, businesses, government and non-profit leaders who are committed to leveraging existing semiconductor infrastructure in New York to combat the current shortage. Together, we urge you to pass the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), which, among other things, would fully fund the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America Act (CHIPS Act). Funding the CHIPS Act will accelerate investments in new manufacturing facilities, boost domestic semiconductor production, and establish a National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) and the National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program.

The NSTC will serve as a hub to marshal semiconductor expertise and resources to deliver much-needed breakthroughs in chip innovation and production, and it will support a steady supply of chips now and long into the future. An advanced research hub like the NSTC will require a unique innovation ecosystem that is ‘prototype ready’ with first-class resources, scientists, facilities, and partners who can work quickly and efficiently to ease the global chip shortage and secure a strong domestic chip supply chain for the future.

As Senator Chuck Schumer said earlier this year and New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently wrote in Bloomberg, the NSTC needs a proven chip innovation ecosystem, which has a sophisticated infrastructure that is already operational and is backed by partner companies, academic institutions, and a highly skilled workforce. For instance, the Albany Nanotech Complex is the product of billions of dollars in public and private investment over two decades and now hosts more than 2,700 industry experts, staff, students, and faculty who have leveraged the center to produce leading edge semiconductor innovations such as the world’s first 2 nanometer node chip technology.

We have no time to waste. For the United States to retain its semiconductor leadership, we must act with speed and the NSTC should use existing assets to produce results quickly. To enable fast results, our group includes universities and academic institutions in New York and across the United States to strengthen the semiconductor R&D pipeline, cultivate a diverse and talented semiconductor workforce and translate technology into tangible business and consumer solutions.

How we rise to the challenge of building resiliency back into our semiconductor supply chain is a defining moment not only for the nation, but also New York State, to retain our position as a leader in semiconductor innovation, research expertise and the workforce of the future. Additionally, New York is uniquely positioned to support new American semiconductor fabs, as we have more shovel-ready sites than any other state and have already established the infrastructure needed for new chip fabrication.

That is why we urge the New York congressional delegation to support R&D, innovation and manufacturing by fully funding the CHIPS Act in USICA. In doing so, we can cement the United States’ leadership in the semiconductor industry and strengthen our supply chains, economy, and national security for years to come.

We look forward to working with you on this shared goal.

Sincerely,

Jeffrey B. Shealy, PhD, MBA

Founder & CEO

Akoustis, Inc.

Daniel Leibholz

SVP & Chief Technology Officer

Analog Devices

Benjamin Bunday

President

AMAG Consulting

Ron Kelly

Chief Executive Officer

Ambature

Vincent Guerriero

Sr. Director, Silicon Product Group – META Center

Applied Materials

Tom Kelly

Chief Executive Officer

Blue Cheetah

Doon Gibbs

President

Brookhaven Science Associates

Mark Eagan

President & Chief Executive Officer

Center for Economic Growth

Joshua C. Brumberg, Ph.D.

Dean of the Sciences, The Graduate Center

City University of New York

John L. Sheff

Director of Public & Industry Affairs

Danfoss

Hope Knight

Acting Commissioner

Empire State Development

James A. O’Neill, PhD

Chief Technology Officer

Entegris

Dr. Thomas Caulfield

Chief Executive Officer

GlobalFoundries, U.S., Inc.

Heather Hage

President & CEO

Griffiss Institute

Brian Sapp

Vice President and General Manager

i3 Microsystems

Dr. Darío Gil

Senior Vice President and Director of Research

IBM

Loria Brown Gordon, Ph.D.

Associate Dean, Du Bois – Harvey Honors College

Jackson State University

Dennis Ralston

Senior Director, Government Relations and Cooperative R&D

KLA

Mark Campito

Chief Executive Officer

Marktech Optoelectronics

Vladimir Bulovic

Director

MIT.nano

Steven J. DiMeo

President

Mohawk Valley EDGE

Christine B Whitman

Chairman & CEO

Mosaic Microsystems LLC

Tim Vehling

Senior Vice President, Product & Business Development

Mythic

Ryan Silva

Executive Director

New York State Economic Development Council

Shahin Sharifzadeh

Co-CEO

NexGen Power Systems Inc.

Paul Kelly

Chief Operating Officer

NY CREATES

Hassane El-Khoury

President and CEO

onsemi

Ganesh Subbarayan, Ph.D.

Professor of Mechanical Engineering

Purdue University

Robert Hull, Ph.D.

Acting Vice President for Research, Henry Burlage Jr. Professor of Engineering, and Director of Center for Materials, Devices, and Integrated Systems

Material Science and Engineering Department

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Paul Farrar Jr.

Vice President Strategy

SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd

John Levy, Chief Executive Officer

Oleg Mukhanov, Chief Technical Officer

Seeqc

Johanna Duncan-Poitier

Senior Vice Chancellor for Community Colleges and the Education Pipeline

State University of New York System Administration

Shadi Sandvik, PhD

Provost-in-Charge

State University of New York System Administration

Bahgat Sammakia, PhD

Vice President of Research

State University of New York at Binghamton

Krishnaswami Srihari, PhD

Dean, College of Engineering and Applied Science

State University of New York at Binghamton

Jon Longtin, PhD

Interim Dean of the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences

Stony Brook University-State University of New York

Rich Reeder, PhD

Vice President for Research

Stony Brook University-State University of New York

Mike O’Brien

Vice President

Synopsys, Inc.

Alexander Oscilowski

President, TEL Technology Center America

TEL

Mark Tolbert

President & CEO

Toptica Photonics, Inc.

Sameer Desai

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

TTM Technology

Venu Govindaraju, PhD

Vice President for Research and Economic Development

SUNY Distinguished Professor

University at Buffalo

Rashid Bashir

Dean, Grainger College of Engineering

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign