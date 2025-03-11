IBM Urges House Passage of the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act

IBM today applauded the U.S. Senate for passing the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, formerly known as the Endless Frontier Act. Last month, in a policy perspective titled Science Forward: Unlocking Opportunity Through Innovation, IBM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna endorsed this bipartisan legislation. He welcomed today’s passage with the following:

“The U.S. Innovation and Competition Act is a visionary piece of legislation that recognizes the potential for scientific discovery to solve society’s biggest challenges and encourages the type of public-private collaboration that took humanity to the moon. I applaud Majority Leader Schumer’s leadership, and that of Senators Cornyn and Young, in this bipartisan push to harness emerging technology for societal progress and to expand economic opportunity. I hope the House will now act quickly so that this important legislation can be signed into law.”

-IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna.