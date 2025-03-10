IBM Statement: Biden Administration Directives Advancing Quantum Technology

WASHINGTON — May 4, 2022: Today, following the Biden Administration’s Executive Order and National Security Memorandum advancing quantum technology, IBM Senior Vice President and Director of Research Darío Gil released the following statement:

“IBM applauds President Biden’s new directives to advance a whole-of-society approach to quantum development and quantum security. These actions will continue to ensure American leadership in quantum technology and our development of a quantum-ready workforce.

“As we continue to pioneer a new industry in quantum computing, IBM recognizes the need to deploy quantum technology responsibly and in a way that furthers societal progress while maintaining security and privacy for our clients and their data. IBM is committed to working with the government to establish quantum-safe protocols and standards that grow our quantum industry and ensure that it benefits all Americans.”

-Darío Gil

IBM Senior Vice President and Director of Research