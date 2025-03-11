IBM Welcomes US-Japan Trade Agreement

IBM today issued the following statement welcoming the US-Japan trade agreement:

“With this agreement, the United States and Japan have set a new global standard in digital trade. It ensures that data will flow freely across the Pacific, and we now need the rest of the world to follow suit. We applaud the U.S. and Japanese governments for negotiating a deal that harnesses the power of data and innovation to accelerate economic growth.

“Every day, IBM clients in more than 170 countries – from banks and airlines to oil and gas companies – depend on the secure movement of business data to manage operations and serve their customers. Not only does this agreement help keep that data moving and prevent protectionist data localization policies, it adds strong protections for intellectual property that counts among businesses’ most valuable assets.”

– Martin Schroeter, Senior Vice President, Global Markets, IBM