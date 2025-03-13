How Europe and the US Should Move Forward on AI

1 min read
On 15 June 2021, the European Union and United States took a concrete first step towards stronger trans-Atlantic cooperation on digital, technology and trade issues with their joint launch of the Technology and Trade Council (TTC).
IBM strongly welcomed this announcement, citing the importance of having a structured framework for both sides to cooperate on digital policy principles, approaches, and standards, all of which are critical as democratic allies work together on challenges and opportunities linked to the digital economy. It is therefore exciting to see the TTC effort getting underway with government representatives from both sides headed to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for initial meetings on September 29th.
With emerging technologies like artificial intelligence prompting societal and political interest in their long-term impacts, we commend this group for putting these critical topics at the forefront of their agenda. IBM has long held the view that powerful technologies such as AI need to be transparent and guided by targeted government regulation designed to promote trust without hindering innovation. We fully support the TTC’s focus on defining shared transatlantic principles for trustworthy AI based upon transparency, accountability, robustness, fairness and non-discrimination.
Drawing-upon IBM’s global expertise in the development and deployment of AI systems and our extensive comments to governments worldwide on how best to approach the technology, we respectfully submit these further policy recommendations for the delegates bound for Pittsburgh:
Chart a common path for the ethical advancement of emerging technologies, especially AI, but also quantum computing, semiconductors, blockchain and 5G. These solutions will be critical to capability building on both sides and to help tackle urgent societal challenges such as climate change, global health crises and supply chain security. Establishing transatlantic leadership in emerging technologies will depend on concrete collaboration and agreements, such as:
Work towards a common approach to rules of the road for “Good Tech:” by tackling the entrenched and growing market power of online platforms and their impact on businesses and consumers, as well as the ethical development and deployment of AI. Specific actions could include:
Establish a robust, privacy-centric data transfer mechanism between the two geographies. This has been sorely lacking since Privacy Shield was struck down, and there cannot be truly effective and competitive transatlantic cooperation on AI, innovation or the digital economy without smooth and trusted data flows.
IBM applauds officials on both sides of the Atlantic for tackling some of the most pressing digital economy issues first. Setting an ambitious agenda is key and we are confident that if Europe and the U.S. maintain their political commitment to this process, consult carefully with private sector and third party experts, and allow each side freedom to legislate in their own ways based on shared principles, the TTC will be well on its way to achieving its full potential.
Christopher A. Padilla
Vice President, IBM Government and Regulatory Affairs