For more than a century, IBM has earned the trust of our clients by responsibly managing their most valuable data, and we have worked to earn the trust of society by ushering powerful new technologies into the world responsibly and with clear purpose.

IBM has for decades followed core principles – grounded in commitments to Trust and Transparency – that guide its handling of client data and insights, and also its responsible development and deployment of new technologies, such as IBM Watson.

We encourage all technology companies to adopt similar principles to protect client data and insights, and to ensure the responsible and transparent use of artificial intelligence and other transformative innovations. We offer our own Trust and Transparency Principles here as a roadmap. They include: