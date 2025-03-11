Fostering a renewed transatlantic tech relationship

The EU and the US have a close, historic relationship based on the promotion of core democratic values like human rights, the rule of law, the market economy and fair competition. The transatlantic economy is also the largest, most prosperous market in the world. The strength of this relationship has become all the more important as both sides continue to face unprecedented challenges, from the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic disruptions, to climate change.

In a shifting global context, both the EU and the US have a common interest in facing those challenges together, leveraging their common strengths and shared values. As the digital economy continues to transform our societies and economies, technology must be at the heart of a renewed phase in EU-US cooperation, which should be built on a transatlantic technological eminence .

IBM is deeply encouraged by the prospect of a rejuvenated transatlantic relationship: we welcome the European Commission’s recent proposal for a new EU-US agenda for global change, which we believe—together with the new Biden administration in the US—represents a unique opportunity to accelerate EU-US cooperation on key issues, particularly tech and trade policy.