IBM Statement of Support for the Transgender Community

Washington, D.C. – IBM today issued the following statement:

“IBM believes no one should be discriminated against for being who they are. That’s why we strongly support passage of the #EqualityAct, which would ensure transgender individuals receive fair and equal treatment under the law. In our own corporate policies, IBM has protected employees against discrimination on the basis of gender identity since 2002, and we will continue our leadership in providing support and benefits for transgender employees.”

The following are examples of IBM’s leadership in and commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion for the LGBT+ community.

IBM has a broad range of programs and initiatives in place to support transgender employees and to make their workplace experience as inclusive and welcoming as possible. In the U.S. and Canada, for example, IBM will cover the cost of gender transitions as part of an employee’s benefit package.

Other notable IBM policies, programs and initiatives include: