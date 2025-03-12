THINKPolicy #7: Embracing Blockchain – a New Way to Get Things Done

1 min read
Every now and then, a technology emerges with the potential to drive sweeping change. The personal computer. The Internet. The smartphone. Cloud computing. They reshaped industries and transformed ways that people and businesses work, connect and collaborate.
Another of these exciting breakthroughs is making its way onto the list – the blockchain. In short, a blockchain is a security-enhanced ledger distributed across a peer-to-peer network that can store a constantly-expanding collection of data records. It sounds technical, but a blockchain has three basic properties:
But let’s step back from the technology for a second. As the head of IBM Research so effectively pointed out, blockchain is a really big deal. Even in the Internet age, many of the ways we manage agreements and transactions haven’t evolved. We are, to quote Dr. Krishna, “pushing old procedures through new pipes.” The blockchain can change that, by significantly accelerating business processes and cutting the cost and complexity in how things get done.
Let’s also be clear: blockchain is not Bitcoin. While it is the basic infrastructure that enables the (infamous?) digital currency, the potential applications for blockchain extend much, much further. There are clear applications in financial services – where blockchain could be used to accelerate the settlement of transactions by boosting efficiency and cutting out red tape. And that’s just the beginning. Manufacturers could use blockchain-enabled systems to manage their supplier networks, ensuring all component providers have an accurate list of required parts combined with clear shipping schedules and automatically logged departure and delivery records.
And then there are taxes. One day, blockchain could potentially eliminate the need to file annual tax returns by automatically and accurately recording the financial transactions of individuals and businesses, implementing the tax code instantaneously and transferring money where needed. Because of the inherent transparency and security of the technology, all parties would have a full record of the system and trust in its operation.
IBM has been working with a community of partners to make the blockchain ready for business, and we see tremendous potential. Over the past year, interest in the technology has surged and policy makers find themselves racing to understand its implications. As one of my fellow IBMers recently shared in testimony before the U.S. Congress, there are several basic considerations for leaders to keep in mind, and concrete steps they can take to unleash blockchain as a driver of innovation and economic competitiveness.
When evaluating the potential of blockchain, policy makers should focus on and pursue models that are:
Blockchain is not just a business tool. It also is a way for governments to fundamentally redesign how they serve their citizens. Public institutions should play a role in realizing a blockchain-enabled future by:
Like the inner workings of the Internet, blockchain is complicated technology. But its broader implications and transformative potential are every bit as real as the digital connections that have reshaped our world. IBM has always helped governments understand and implement cutting-edge technology. It’s a role we welcome and take very seriously.
Now, as policy makers and elected officials consider how best to use and encourage yet another exciting innovation, IBM will once again step forward as a source of both business and technical expertise. It’s a conversation we’re excited to have.