IBM Welcomes Texas Senate Passage of P-TECH Legislation

Austin, TX – IBM today issued the following statement:

“IBM is pleased by the Texas State Senate’s unanimous, bipartisan passage of this important legislation that will bring innovative six year high schools to Texas. P-TECH schools, designed by IBM, will equip Texas youth with the education and skills to succeed in higher learning and new collar careers – skilled positions in some of tech industry’s fastest growing fields. We’re excited that this groundbreaking education model has spread nationally. Given IBM’s strong ties in Texas, we are committed to help launch P-TECH across the state. We urge the House to pass this critical legislation.”

– Kevin Nowka, IBM Senior State Executive, Texas