IBM Statement on Potential Discriminatory Legislation in Texas

Austin, TX – IBM (NYSE: IBM) today issued the following statement:

“IBM has a longstanding commitment against discrimination in any form and believes that an inclusive and welcoming environment is the best way to attract talented individuals to our company.

As a major employer in the state, we urge the Texas legislature and Governor Abbott not to pass or enact laws that will allow for the discrimination of any person based on who they are. These laws do not reflect IBM’s values of diversity, acceptance and inclusion that we have upheld for decades, and they have no place in the 21st Century.”

– Diane Gherson, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, IBM