IBM Statement on Software Reliability Practices

Washington, D.C. – IBM today released the following statement:

“IBM does not provide government access to client data or “back doors” into our technology. In some countries, including Russia, regulations require that we demonstrate the reliability of our software. Third parties are sometimes involved in this process. We have conducted no such demonstrations specific to Russia for several years. When they did happen, these activities took place outside of Russia in highly-secure IBM environments where strict procedures are followed to ensure no software source code is released, copied or altered in any way. We do this for the protection and benefit of all our clients, and in full compliance with all applicable export controls and economic sanctions, including those imposed by the U.S. and E.U.”