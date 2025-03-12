“IBM applauds the House for passing critical protections to prevent online sex trafficking. This powerful legislation will enable policymakers, prosecutors and victims to combat despicable crimes taking place on the Internet and ensure those facilitating online sex trafficking will be held accountable. We encourage the Senate to pass SESTA swiftly and send a bill to the President’s desk.”

– Christopher A. Padilla, Vice President, Government and Regulatory Affairs, IBM

To learn more read the letter to House leadership on this topic by IBM, Oracle and HPE here.