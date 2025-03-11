IBM Urges House Passage of Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

IBM Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs Christopher Padilla today released the following statement after the U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill:

“IBM strongly supports the Senate bipartisan infrastructure bill and applauds its passage. The bill will modernize the power grid, expand broadband, and better integrate IT into our nation’s physical infrastructure. The Senate came together in the spirit of bipartisanship and we urge the House to follow suit and send this bill to the president’s desk.”

Last week, Padilla commended the Senators who negotiated final details of the legislation and urged its passage. In July, IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna joined a group of top U.S. CEOs calling for passage of a bipartisan infrastructure proposal to speed the COVID-19 recovery, improve America’s global competitiveness, and advance the fight against climate change.