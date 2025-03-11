Science Forward: Unlocking Opportunity Through Innovation

By Arvind Krishna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, IBM

Scientific collaboration literally changed the course of history. From putting a man on the Moon to the creation of the Internet, partnership-based approaches to science and innovation yield massive, society-changing results. Most recently, at the onset of the pandemic, IBM and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy rapidly mobilized to create the COVID-19 High-Performance Computing Consortium, bringing together the world’s most powerful computing resources to advance our understanding of COVID and better combat the virus.

Even as we continue to recover from COVID-19, our society faces massive challenges. Whether it’s extreme weather, a new health crisis, food insecurity or the growing impact of climate change, scientific advancements are needed to prepare for the next crisis. And we cannot lose sight of the promise scientific innovation holds to create jobs, grow the economy, and build back a healthier and more prosperous country for all Americans.

We’ve reached a point where we must re-invigorate our national approach to science and innovation because, as of today, we are not focused enough on advancing science to meet our biggest challenges. In the last 30 years the U.S. investment in research has never represented more than 1% of GDP, and investment in federal Research and Development constitutes a smaller percentage of our GDP than it did in 1964. That puts the U.S behind thirteen other nations when it comes to public investment in science and technology. The business sector, which conducts most of the nation’s R&D, is largely self-funding projects.

At the same time this country is also facing a severe shortage of diverse scientists in emerging fields. We must dramatically increase the number of underrepresented communities in STEM fields for the U.S. to remain globally competitive, as noted by the National Science Board’s Vision 2030 report. While a significant amount of money from the private sector funds advancing STEM education, there is no coordinated effort that addresses urgent areas of need, shares resources, and brings the combined weight of the government and industry together to ensure increased diversity in STEM.

Only by making science a sustained national priority will we be prepared to tackle the next crisis, whatever it may be, and accelerate discovery that spurs prosperity. IBM has outlined the following Science Forward public policy agenda with four steps our leaders should take immediately to fuel America’s economy, retain U.S. leadership in advanced technology, improve national security, and make discoveries that will save lives.