IBM Commends Introduction of the SAFE DATA Act

IBM today issued the following statement commending Senator Wicker for introducing the SAFE DATA Act, legislation that would provide Americans with more choice and control over their data and direct businesses to be more transparent and accountable for their data practices:

“IBM commends Senator Wicker’s introduction of the SAFE DATA Act and his continued push for a robust and consistent national approach to consumer privacy. All Americans deserve strong protections for their personal data, no matter where they live, especially given the need to build trust in transformative, data-intense technologies that are advancing rapidly across so many facets of our lives and work. IBM looks forward to working with the Senator and leaders in both chambers of Congress to see a national privacy standard enacted into law.”

– Christina Montgomery, Vice President and Chief Privacy Officer, IBM