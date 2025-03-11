IBM Welcomes Executive Order on Effective, Accountable Policing

IBM welcomes an Executive Order signed by President Biden that will advance federal police reform in the United States. This order, in part, would establish a national database of police misconduct and require all federal agencies to update their use of force policies, two actions that IBM has publicly supported since 2020.

As we mark the second anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, we continue to be reminded through terrible acts of violence and hate that the fight against racism is as urgent as ever. At IBM we have long taken the lead in standing up against discrimination in all its forms.

This week’s executive order is a welcome step, but does not encompass all the reforms that IBM has advocated. For example, the President’s action applies mainly to federal law enforcement agencies, not state or local ones. Nevertheless, the EO represents meaningful progress and could serve as a model for state and local agencies to follow.

Over the past two years many IBMers have participated in meetings with policymakers to push for these important reforms. Clearly there is more work to be done, and IBM will continue its advocacy on this issue, including urging Congress to pass policing reform legislation. But as we pause to remember the events of two years ago, it is important to recognize the progress made by IBMers in raising awareness of this issue, and in renewing our commitment to advocate for nondiscrimination, fairness and justice.

-Christopher Padilla, Vice President, IBM Global Government and Regulatory Affairs