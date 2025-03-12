IBM on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021

Dear Members of Congress,

I’m writing to express IBM’s support for the recently re-introduced George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. At IBM we have been shocked and angered by the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and too many others. These tragedies have shed light on the racism and inequality Black people have endured for too long and continue to face every day, and remind us that the fight against racism is as urgent as ever.

Last summer IBM CEO Arvind Krishna urged leaders in Congress to take concrete steps that can advance racial justice in three areas: policing reform, responsible use of technology and expanding access to skills and opportunity. He wrote: “IBM welcomes your early leadership in announcing these proposals and stands ready to work with you and other Members of Congress, from both sides of the aisle, toward broad bipartisan legislation that can be enacted into law.”

IBM supports the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act because it would:

hold police more accountable for misconduct,

change immunity laws so that people can seek damages when police violate their constitutional rights,

give authorities broader power to investigate alleged police misconduct, and

require states receiving federal law enforcement funding to report more details on the use of deadly force by law enforcement officers.

It is incumbent on us to stand up and speak out, and to fight discrimination in all its forms. Right now we have the opportunity to advance public policy that can make a meaningful change in this critical fight. We urge Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and send it to the president’s desk to sign.

Sincerely,

Christopher A. Padilla

Vice President

Government and Regulatory Affairs, IBM