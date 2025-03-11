IBM Applauds Senate HELP Committee Passage of Perkins Act Modernization Bill

Washington, D.C. – IBM today released this statement following a vote by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions to advance bipartisan legislation that would update and modernize the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act:

“IBM is committed to expanding access to modern career training programs that broaden economic opportunity, including 21st century career and technical education. Today’s vote to modernize the Perkins Act is a major step towards ensuring American skills education is more closely aligned with the skills students need to succeed in fast-growing careers – including well-paying new collar roles that do not always require a bachelor’s degree.

“We applaud Senate HELP Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-TN), Ranking Member Patty Murray (D-WA), Senator Mike Enzi (R-WY) and Senator Bob Casey (R-PA) for their strong bipartisan leadership on this legislation, and for their commitment to putting this country’s students on track for career and economic success.

“We urge the Senate leadership to bring this bill to the floor for a vote quickly so that it can move through the House, be signed quickly into law and start making a real difference in the lives of children and families across this country.”

-David Barnes, Vice President, Global Workforce Policy, IBM