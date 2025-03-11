IBM Welcomes OECD Principles for the Development and Use of AI

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM – IBM today issued the following statement welcoming the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) release of new Principles on Artificial Intelligence:

“The OECD’s Principles on AI provide sound policy guidance for governments and stakeholders around the world that are working to advance responsible, human-centred AI. IBM is proud to have contributed our deep AI expertise to their development, and we fully agree in our own guidance to governments with the OECD’s view that AI must be fair, explainable and secure. We also support their emphasis on the need for greater investment in AI skills and research.

“In the 1980s, OECD guidelines on data protection and privacy provided the essential, international foundation for privacy legislation enacted by many countries. The organization is well-positioned to provide a similar global basis for balanced and consistent approaches to AI policies that prioritize trust and maximize the benefits to society while mitigating risks.

“We welcome the broad range of signatories to these principles and look forward to OECD and its AI Policy Observatory continuing to help governments and other stakeholders shape smart policy around this powerful technology.”

– Christopher A. Padilla, Vice President, IBM Government and Regulatory Affairs