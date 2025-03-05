IBM Statement on NIST Announcement of First Four Quantum-Resistant Cryptographic Algorithms

WASHINGTON – July 5, 2022: IBM (NYSE: IBM) today issued the following statement from IBM Senior Vice President and Director of Research Darío Gil on the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) releasing the Post Quantum Cryptography winners:

“IBM is proud to be selected as one of the collaborators for NIST’s First Four Quantum-Resistant Cryptographic Algorithms. The Quantum Safe team at IBM will help ensure that organizations of all sizes are knowledgeable and capable of using quantum-safe cryptography to strengthen the security of their systems, operations and data, and to make wise, cost-effective choices to remediate their cryptographic holdings. IBM is uniquely positioned to help clients with their transition and is equipped with world-class experts in lattice-based cryptography and other techniques to help us build a quantum-safe future.”

-Darío Gil, Senior Vice President and Director of Research, IBM