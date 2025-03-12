Last summer, we announced here on THINKPolicy that a Data Protection Code of Conduct for Cloud Service Providers in Europe was nearing fruition. Following outstanding cooperation between the European Commission and committed Cloud Service Providers, I am pleased to announce that the Code of Conduct has been launched today. It is published on-line and available for Cloud Service Providers to sign up to.

The companies that sign up to the Code of Conduct pledge that their privacy and security policies are robust, going far beyond legal compliance. This is empowering for Cloud customers, helping them to make the right choices when it comes to security and privacy.

A new independent organization, SCOPE Europe, will oversee the Code’s evolution, establish appropriate governance bodies and promote the Code’s adoption. This independent governance is important to demonstrate the reliability of the Code.

After four years of driving this process together with the European Commission and industry peers, we are especially pleased with the detailed and comprehensive approach of this Code of Conduct, covering infrastructure, platform and software as a service – this is a market first in Europe for a Code of Conduct with the right governance model. The thorough approach taken is reflected in the result, and will strengthen trust in Cloud Computing.

As always, IBM is fully committed to the protection of our customers’ data. We are a founding member of the Code organization and will be one of the first to sign up to the Code of Conduct. We look forward to it becoming the European benchmark for trust in Cloud Computing in Europe.

By Jonathan Sage

IBM Government and Regulatory Affairs Executive