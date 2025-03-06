IBM Statement on National Artificial Intelligence Initiative Act of 2020

Today IBM released the following statement on H.R. 6216, the National Artificial Intelligence Initiative Act of 2020:

“IBM applauds Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX) and Ranking Member Frank Lucas (R-OK) for introducing the bipartisan National Artificial Intelligence Initiative Act of 2020. This bill will significantly strengthen U.S. leadership in the advancement of trustworthy AI by creating a risk assessment framework through NIST, promoting an AI-ready workforce, and making the government’s supercomputing resources available to advance AI R&D. We fully support this bill, and look forward to working with the sponsors to see it passed into law.”

– Christopher A. Padilla, Vice President, IBM Government and Regulatory Affairs