IBM Chief Privacy Officer Appointed to Department of Commerce AI Committee

Today, IBM Vice President, Chief Privacy Officer and AI Ethics Board Chair Christina Montgomery was appointed to the Department of Commerce’s National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee (NAIAC). Established as part of the National AI Initiative Act, the NAIAC will advise the President of the United States and the National AI Initiative Office on a range of topics related to artificial intelligence, including the current state of U.S. competitiveness and leadership in AI, issues within the AI workforce, and more.

Christina released the following statement in response to her appointment:

“I am honored to join the National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee to help strengthen U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence research and development. As we continue to deploy new AI systems across public and private sectors, we must implement a risk-based, regulatory framework at the federal level to build transparency, trust, and fairness around these systems. As IBM’s Chief Privacy Officer, I look forward to working with the Committee to advocate for inclusive and trustworthy AI practices as laid out in the National AI Initiative Act of 2020.”

-Christina Montgomery

Vice President and Chief Privacy Officer, IBM

Chair, IBM AI Ethics Board