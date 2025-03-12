4 min read
There’s no question that human biases could influence algorithms and result in discriminatory outcomes. However, it is difficult to discern how pervasive these biases are in the technology we develop and use in our everyday life. While mitigation of bias in AI models might be challenging for some AI and automated decision-making systems, it is imperative to reduce the likelihood of negative outcomes.
Our society continues to evolve with rapid innovation in emerging technologies, in particular AI. Industry, academia, governments, and consumers have a shared responsibility to ensure that Al systems are tested and assessed for bias. Furthermore, any action or practice prohibited by anti-discrimination laws should continue to be prohibited when it involves an automated decision-making system. To support bias mitigation strategies, organizations should work to create, implement, and operationalize AI ethics principles, and ensure appropriate governance is in place to provide ongoing review and oversight of AI systems.
Without the right safeguards, AI could cause harm and exacerbate existing inequalities. At IBM, we believe that harnessing the transformative potential of AI requires a commitment to actively develop and use it responsibly to prevent discriminatory outcomes that could negatively harm individuals and their families. One critical aspect of the responsible development of AI is the focus on identifying and mitigating bias. In recent years, IBM has shared research findings and made available tools to support bias mitigation and provide companies and their consumers with a better understanding of the AI systems they build and use every day. These include the AI Fairness 360 toolkit, AI FactSheets, IBM Watson OpenScale, and new IBM Watson capabilities designed to help businesses build trustworthy AI.
Last year, the IBM Policy Lab called for “precision regulation” to strengthen trust in AI with a risk-based AI governance policy framework based on accountability, transparency, fairness and security that called on industry and governments to take actions. In light of how the public dialogue around AI bias has evolved, that perspective – applying narrowly-tailored policy approaches to addressing discrete harms – is more important than ever. That is why, in response to renewed attention to inequalities and the way that technology – in areas like criminal justice, financial services, health care, and human resources – can be misused to exacerbate injustice towards marginalized groups, IBM is advocating that policymakers take additional steps to shape a legislative environment that is conducive to addressing legitimate societal concerns.
IBM is committed to advocating for diversity, equity, and inclusion in our society, economy, and the technology we build. As such, we are calling on governments to implement five policy priorities to strengthen adoption of testing, assessment, and mitigation strategies to minimize instances of bias in AI systems:
Greater understanding across society on what AI is, its potential benefits, and how to engage with AI systems could accelerate its growth and ability to be trusted. Promoting AI literacy would arm more of society with the skills needed to adapt to a changing world where AI will be prevalent.
While all entities developing and owning high-risk AI systems should assess and test their systems, any mandatory requirements should focus on protecting consumers from the greatest harm, while enabling innovation. This means:
Developers and owners should disclose to users when they are interacting with AI technologies with little or no human involvement. Furthermore, disclosure to users should also occur when a high-risk AI system is used to make decisions, similar to the disclosure requirements outlined in the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). And in the case of these automated decision-making systems, at a minimum, the disclosure should communicate to the user why and how a particular decision was made using AI.
Similar to many consumer safety guidelines, operators of high-risk applications should include with their disclosure a communication mechanism (e.g., email, phone number, or mailing address) to capture issues, concerns, or complaints from consumers related to automated decisions. Owners should act responsibly by conducting ongoing reviews of consumer concerns, and when appropriate, work to address systemic issues.
To prevent high-risk AI systems from being leveraged for prohibited, irresponsible, and harmful uses, we call for:
New laws, regulatory frameworks, and guidance for mitigating bias in AI systems are on the horizon. If well-crafted with these priorities as a foundation, these measures can provide industry and organizations with clear testing, assessment, mitigation and education requirements to enhance consumer confidence and trust in AI.
IBM stands ready to work together with lawmakers to act on these imperatives and ensure that the benefits of this incredibly promising technology are felt broadly across society.
Dr. Stacy Hobson – Director, Responsible and Inclusive Technologies, IBM Research
Anjelica Dortch – Technology Policy Executive, IBM Government & Regulatory Affairs
About IBM Policy Lab
The IBM Policy Lab is a forum providing policymakers with a vision and actionable recommendations to harness the benefits of innovation while ensuring trust in a world being reshaped by data. As businesses and governments break new ground and deploy technologies that are positively transforming our world, we work collaboratively on public policies to meet the challenges of tomorrow.
Media Contact:
Jordan Humphreys
jordan.humphreys@ibm.com