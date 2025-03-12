There’s no question that human biases could influence algorithms and result in discriminatory outcomes. However, it is difficult to discern how pervasive these biases are in the technology we develop and use in our everyday life. While mitigation of bias in AI models might be challenging for some AI and automated decision-making systems, it is imperative to reduce the likelihood of negative outcomes.

Our society continues to evolve with rapid innovation in emerging technologies, in particular AI. Industry, academia, governments, and consumers have a shared responsibility to ensure that Al systems are tested and assessed for bias. Furthermore, any action or practice prohibited by anti-discrimination laws should continue to be prohibited when it involves an automated decision-making system. To support bias mitigation strategies, organizations should work to create, implement, and operationalize AI ethics principles, and ensure appropriate governance is in place to provide ongoing review and oversight of AI systems.

Without the right safeguards, AI could cause harm and exacerbate existing inequalities. At IBM, we believe that harnessing the transformative potential of AI requires a commitment to actively develop and use it responsibly to prevent discriminatory outcomes that could negatively harm individuals and their families. One critical aspect of the responsible development of AI is the focus on identifying and mitigating bias. In recent years, IBM has shared research findings and made available tools to support bias mitigation and provide companies and their consumers with a better understanding of the AI systems they build and use every day. These include the AI Fairness 360 toolkit, AI FactSheets, IBM Watson OpenScale, and new IBM Watson capabilities designed to help businesses build trustworthy AI.

Last year, the IBM Policy Lab called for “precision regulation” to strengthen trust in AI with a risk-based AI governance policy framework based on accountability, transparency, fairness and security that called on industry and governments to take actions. In light of how the public dialogue around AI bias has evolved, that perspective – applying narrowly-tailored policy approaches to addressing discrete harms – is more important than ever. That is why, in response to renewed attention to inequalities and the way that technology – in areas like criminal justice, financial services, health care, and human resources – can be misused to exacerbate injustice towards marginalized groups, IBM is advocating that policymakers take additional steps to shape a legislative environment that is conducive to addressing legitimate societal concerns.

IBM is committed to advocating for diversity, equity, and inclusion in our society, economy, and the technology we build. As such, we are calling on governments to implement five policy priorities to strengthen adoption of testing, assessment, and mitigation strategies to minimize instances of bias in AI systems: