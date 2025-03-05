IBM Applauds House Passage of Legislation to Modernize Federal Government Technology

Washington, D.C. – IBM (NYSE: IBM) today issued this statement on the U.S. House of Representative’s passage of legislation to bring federal government IT systems into the 21st century:

“IBM has proudly contributed to some of the U.S. government’s most impressive leaps forward in technology – from managing data at the dawn of Social Security to putting Americans on the moon. We commend Representative Will Hurd’s push to revolutionize federal technology yet again for the era of cloud and artificial intelligence. His Modernizing Government Technology Act accelerates the transformation of government agencies’ IT infrastructure, reduces costs, promotes shared agency services, and will ultimately provide more effective services for the American people.

The Senate should move swiftly to pass this bill, and IBM will continue lending its full support to make that happen.”

– Christopher A. Padilla, Vice President, IBM Government and Regulatory Affairs