The Honorable Mitch McConnell

Majority Leader

U.S. Senate

U.S. Capitol Building, Room S-230

Washington, DC 20510

The Honorable Charles Schumer

Democratic Leader

U.S. Senate

U.S. Capitol Building, Room S-221

Washington, DC 20510

Dear Majority Leader McConnell and Democratic Leader Schumer:

We are writing to support Senate passage of legislation to address the critical problem of sex trafficking websites that have used the immunity provision of the Communications Decency Act (CDA) to avoid being held legally accountable.

This legislation, which combines S. 1693 Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act (SESTA) and H.R. 1865 Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA), passed the House of Representatives by an overwhelming 388-25 vote on February 27, 2018. Our companies have steadfastly supported SESTA, sponsored by Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) and Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and now co-sponsored by 66 other Senators.

When the CDA was enacted in 1996, the internet had just 36 million users. Twenty-two years later, through American leadership, it has grown into a vibrant and ubiquitous marketplace, offering almost unlimited opportunities to small and large businesses alike. But the immunity provision of the CDA was never intended to protect the online sex trafficking of children. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recently reported that over the past five years, 88% of the reports it receives regarding child sex trafficking relate to the trafficking of a child online.

As responsible U.S. companies, we believe it is time to address this urgent problem. This legislation has been thoughtfully and carefully shaped through the legislative process to provide limited, controlled exceptions to the CDA immunity provision that will help policymakers, law enforcement, and victims combat this illicit criminal activity. CDA protections remain in place for those who act in good faith.

Thank you for your leadership on this important issue. We encourage you to move quickly to pass this legislation and send it to the President for his signature.

Signed,

Christopher A. Padilla

Vice President, Government and Regulatory Affairs

IBM Corporation

Maria Cino

Vice President, Americas & U.S. Government Relations

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Chip Smith

Executive Vice President, Global Public Affairs

21st Century Fox

Kenneth Glueck

Senior Vice President, Office of the CEO

Oracle Corporation

Richard Bates

Senior Vice President, Government Relations

The Walt Disney Company

Kent Knutson

Vice President, Government Relations

The Home Depot