IBM Signs Letter of Support for Japan Proposal on Data Governance

IBM this week joined dozens of global companies in signing a letter of support for Japan’s proposal to establish during its G7 Presidency the Institutional Arrangement for Partnership (IAP) to advance international cooperation and trust on digital governance issues.

IBM thanks the Government of Japan for its leadership in building trust and confidence in the digital economy through the Data Free Flows with Trust initiative. The safe and secure movement of data across borders is essential to innovation, economic growth and job creation, and creating this Institutional Arrangement for Partnership is an important step in strengthening international cooperation in support of the digital economy.