IBM Urges Incoming Biden Administration to Scrap Commerce Department Rule on IT Supply Chain Security

IBM today released the following statement regarding the Department of Commerce interim rule aimed at protecting information and communications supply chains from threats presented by foreign adversaries.
“IBM strongly urges the incoming Biden Administration to suspend immediately the Commerce Department interim rule on IT supply chain security that was issued in the midnight hour of the outgoing administration. The Commerce Department ignored volumes of input from the business community.
“The interim rule would subject hundreds of billions of dollars of legitimate U.S. commerce to vague and arbitrary government regulation without enhancing national security in a meaningful and targeted way. It will damage the U.S. economy, boost foreign competitors and violates due process protections.
“Supply chain security remains a real concern but this isn’t the way to do it, and we call on the new administration to scrap this rule and start over.”
Click here to view IBM’s January 2020 comments urging the Department of Commerce to take a new approach on IT supply chain security.