IBM Statement on Launch of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

Washington, D.C., May 23, 2022 – IBM (NYSE: IBM) today issued the following statement from IBM Vice Chairman Gary Cohn, applauding the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework between the U.S. and our Asian allies:

“IBM welcomes the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, announced today by President Biden and 12 partner countries in Japan. The IPEF provides a unique opportunity to drive economic growth and prosperity with key allies and partners in the world’s fastest-growing region.

“We now call on IPEF participants to negotiate a comprehensive digital trade agreement that includes binding, enforceable provisions to support cross-border data flows, protect source code and algorithms, and encourage the adoption of open digital architectures. The Agreement should also drive cooperation on standards for emerging technologies such as 6G and Quantum computing.

“IBM looks forward to working with the Biden Administration and Asian allies to advance an IPEF Agreement that is founded on principles of trust and transparency and strengthens societal trust in data-driven technologies.”

-Gary Cohn, Vice Chairman, IBM