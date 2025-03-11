Invigorating America’s AI Research Ecosystem

In July, IBM responded to a request for information (RFI) from the National Science Foundation (NSF) and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) on initial findings and recommendations of the NAIRR task force. First and foremost, our response includes technical recommendations for how the NAIRR can enshrine open and cost-effective principles to maximize access to data, compute capacity, and software. But IBM goes one step further to incorporate lessons gleaned from the COVID-19 High-Performance Computing Consortium, and the National Strategic Computing Reserve Blueprint, to focus on the human capabilities – such as user training and access – that will ultimately break down barriers to AI R&D to supercharge our AI innovation ecosystem.

As the work of the NAIRR task force builds to the release of its final report to Congress in December, IBM offers four suggestions for the NAIRR:

1. Make It Open: To mitigate startup costs and scale quickly, the NAIRR should be built using commercially available cloud offerings, expanding on proven models such as CloudBank and STRIDES. Due to its massive scale and need to handle large government datasets, the NAIRR must seamlessly combine and orchestrate multiple public and private clouds, and on-and off-premise infrastructure. This can only be accomplished by adopting an open hybrid- and multi-cloud architecture, and a federated access model. An open hybrid cloud architecture would allow multiple existing public clouds to be integrated into the NAIRR, and it would prevent any one provider from establishing a monopoly over the resource over time. And by adopting a federated access model, the NAIRR would create a uniform environment for compute providers to provision and share services. Federation best integrates the diverse resources of the NAIRR, decreases costs to taxpayers, and fosters collaboration among researchers, program administrators, and service providers alike.

2. Ensure Flexibility to Grow and Iterate: If the NAIRR is to maximize its benefit to researchers and institutions, it will need to obtain buy-in from diverse stakeholders inside and outside of government. And it must do so over an extended time horizon. The NAIRR must be built as a flexible and iterative resource capable of integrating new technologies, tools, and services from the rapidly growing field of AI research. Adopting a federated approach to implementation, deployment, and administration would incentivize computing providers to offer the latest tools, software, and resources – and keep costs in line.

3. Build Human Capital: Building and funding the physical infrastructure of the NAIRR will mean little if AI researchers are unable to use it. In addition to physical infrastructure, the NAIRR must build a reservoir of educational tools and services, user support communities, and easily accessible user access mechanisms to encourage its use and mainstreaming. In Its RFI response, IBM proposes the creation of a Research Resource Skills Academy, along the lines of the IBM Quantum Education and Research Initiative, which partners will 12 historically black colleges and universities to develop education, community resources, and technical communities to power the field of quantum computing.

4. Democratize Access: A core tenant of the NAIRR is ‘democratizing’ access to AI R&D. But achieving widespread use and true democratization of the NAIRR will only be achieved if the resource is stood up as an open, federated, and iterative resource. Ultimately, the NAIRR will not be only ‘democratize’ access to a research resource, it could also show how AI resources are being used, unearth new research questions, and be a transformative catalyst for investment that bring together academic, government, and industry participants.

-Jeffrey Brown, Science & Technology Policy Executive, IBM

-Talia Gershon, Director, Cloud Infrastructure Research, IBM Research