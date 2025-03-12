Infrastructure Deal is a Long-Overdue Investment in America’s Future

IBM Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs Christopher Padilla today released the following statement after Senate negotiators finalized details of a bipartisan infrastructure legislation:

“IBM applauds the Senators who worked hard in the spirit of bipartisanship to reach agreement on legislation that will better prepare America’s infrastructure for the challenges and opportunities of the digital age. Rebuilding our nation’s roads, power grids, water systems and other physical infrastructure is essential, but so is this bill’s focus on making sure all American families have access to reliable high-speed internet and delivering substantial investments in clean energy to help tackle the climate crisis. This legislative package will jumpstart the country’s economic recovery and IBM urges leaders in both Chambers to act quickly in getting this bill to the president’s desk.”

Padilla’s statement comes a week after IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna joined a group of top U.S. CEOs calling for passage of a bipartisan infrastructure proposal. The group, which also included the CEOs of General Motors, Delta Air Lines, NIKE, Duke Energy, Raytheon, Walmart, Bank of America, and Procter & Gamble, applauded infrastructure investments to speed the COVID-19 recovery, improve America’s global competitiveness, and advance the fight against climate change.