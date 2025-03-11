Here is IBM’s position as provided to Reuters on US Government “Industry Days”:

“IBM has a large federal contracting business, and routinely attends “industry day” listening sessions where government agencies brief multiple vendors on initiatives or projects they may be considering. These informational sessions are the very earliest stage of the federal procurement process and, in some cases, the concept being discussed does not mature into an actual bid opportunity. With no bid details yet released, it is premature to speculate whether IBM would even pursue an opportunity or concept.

“IBM would not work on any project that runs counter to our company’s values, including our long-standing opposition to discrimination against anyone on the basis of race, gender, sexual orientation or religion.”