IBM Statement on US Immigration Policy

IBM today released the following statement:

As it takes up immigration legislation this week, Congress has an opportunity to ensure that Dreamers can continue living and working legally in the United States. IBM has long been a leader in calling for legislative action on behalf of these young men and women who enrich their companies and communities. We urge leaders in the House to pass a bill this week that will provide the certainty and sense of security they deserve.

But the Administration should not wait for an act of Congress to end the inhumane policy of separating children from their families.

UPDATE – June 20, 2018 at 7:07 p.m.

This afternoon’s executive order ending family separation is a welcome development, but our government still has much work to do to improve conditions for these children and families, and to reunite thousands of children with their parents as soon as possible.