IBM’s Reaction to President Biden’s Call for Police Reform

IBM today issued the following statement from Christopher A. Padilla, Vice President, IBM Government and Regulatory Affairs, in reaction to President Biden’s call for police reform during his State of the Union address:

“Last night, President Biden spoke of the recent tragic death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police and once again challenged America to do better to keep people safe. Since June 2020, IBM has urged Congress to work towards broad bipartisan police reform that can be enacted into law. In 2022, IBM welcomed President Biden’s executive action to restrict no-knock warrants and ban chokeholds by federal law enforcement officers. It’s time for members of Congress and state legislators to re-engage in bipartisan discussions on solutions that will lead to safer communities.”