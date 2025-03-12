IBM Welcomes U.S. “Moonshot” Initiative to Wipe Out Cancer

Washington, D.C. – IBM today released this statement welcoming a new U.S. government initiative to cure cancer that was announced in this week’s State of the Union address:

“Just as data put men on the moon, IBM fully believes in the power of data to help eliminate cancer once and for all. We applaud the administration’s newly-announced initiative, and Vice President Biden’s recognition that unleashing the power of data can unlock new cancer treatments to change the lives of patients and families the world over.

Cognitive systems like Watson – which can draw insights from enormous volumes of health data – already are hard at work helping some of the world’s top cancer doctors identify and personalize new treatment options. As this second American moonshot gets underway, IBM once again stands ready to contribute not only our cognitive and technical expertise, but also our shared commitment to realizing a cancer-free future.”

– Deborah DiSanzo, General Manager, IBM Watson Health