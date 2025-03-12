IBM welcomes the Senate’s draft NO FAKES Act

IBM today issued the following statement from Christopher Padilla, Vice President, Government and Regulatory Affairs, welcoming the draft Nurture Originals, Foster Art, and Keep Entertainment Safe (NO FAKES) Act in the U.S. Senate:

“The United States is in the midst of an artificial intelligence boom, with innovation and disruption occurring at warp speed across virtually every industry. There are enormous benefits to be gained from this advancement, and IBM recognizes the need to protect creators and individuals from potential risks that may arise from certain AI applications, which is why we welcome and support the NO FAKES Act discussion draft.

“IBM has encouraged regulators to focus on the specific uses of AI models and the interests of individuals whose images, voices, or likenesses may be replicated by AI systems without their consent, and welcomes this new bipartisan legislation intended to safeguard those rights. We thank Senators Coons, Blackburn, Klobuchar, and Tillis for their leadership to protect individuals and creators from potential AI risks without stifling AI innovation. IBM looks forward to helping advance the discussion around this important legislation.”