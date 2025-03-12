IBM Welcomes Sen. Klobuchar's Protect Elections from Deceptive AI Act

IBM today issued the following statement welcoming Senator Klobuchar’s Protect Elections from Deceptive AI Act:

“Artificial intelligence has the potential to change our world for the better, but only if it’s used with trust and transparency at the forefront. Using AI for deceptive advertising or to influence elections not only poses a direct threat to our system of government, it also erodes society’s trust in technology. That’s why IBM thanks Sen. Klobuchar for her leadership in introducing the Protect Elections from Deceptive AI Act, and we urge Congress to take up this important issue ahead of our next election cycle.”

-Christopher Padilla, Vice President, Government and Regulatory Affairs, IBM