IBM Welcomes Introduction of the Perkins CTE Act Reauthorization

Washington, D.C. – IBM today released the following statement welcoming introduction of bipartisan legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives that would modernize career-oriented skills education:

“IBM is pleased that today, with bipartisan support, the U.S. House of Representatives has introduced H.R. 2353, the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act. This is a vital step towards better preparing American students with the skills needed to succeed in New Collar careers across our nation’s fastest growing industries.

IBM, together with hundreds of members of the Perkins Coalition, will be working hard to ensure the timely passage of this bill, which is critical to serving the the American workforce, building our economy and preparing our nation’s next generation with the needed 21st century skills.

Passage this year will encourage Perkins-funded career and technical education programs, found in every state and Congressional district, to work more closely with business and industry partners to align their curricula with in-demand skills. Students completing these programs will be positioned with the education and workforce skills to succeed in well-paying careers or continue their studies.

We applaud Reps. Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-PA) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) for their leadership on this issue that is vital to students and families across the country, and also to our country’s national competitiveness. “

– Stanley S. Litow, Vice President, IBM Corporate Citizenship and Corporate Affairs



Click here to learn more.